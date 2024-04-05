Analysts Set QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target at $61.60

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.60.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other news, CFO Joseph M. Busky purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,652.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 109.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $42.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -266.75 and a beta of 0.11. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $98.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

