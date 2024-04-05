Analysts Set Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Price Target at $14.94

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.94.

TERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of TERN opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -0.63. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $14.04.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 181,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $1,266,007.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,646.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

