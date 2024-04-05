ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Chad Gassert Sells 20,000 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,029,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $67.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average is $58.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.86%. Equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

