Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.55%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.02%.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

