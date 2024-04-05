Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Truist Financial

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.34% from the stock’s current price.

AR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.18.

Shares of AR stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 3.30.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,187,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at $99,187,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,694,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $628,104,000 after purchasing an additional 173,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Antero Resources by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $238,985,000 after buying an additional 2,655,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

