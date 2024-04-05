Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Down 2.9%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.71. 114,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,048,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOUS

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.