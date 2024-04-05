APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Truist Financial

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $59.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.13% from the stock’s current price.

APA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Get APA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,636,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,978,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 3.27. APA has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that APA will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in APA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after buying an additional 38,505 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in APA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 726,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after buying an additional 90,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in APA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in APA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,450,000 after buying an additional 167,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.