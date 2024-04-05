Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,590,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 29th total of 10,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CAO James George Chopas sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $57,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James George Chopas sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $57,723.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 9,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $564,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,172 shares of company stock valued at $22,430,838. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,555,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,003,000 after buying an additional 85,701 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,558,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,277,000 after purchasing an additional 677,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ APLS opened at $56.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The firm had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on APLS shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

