AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Trading 4.6% Higher

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) shares traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.98 and last traded at $72.95. 1,904,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 4,161,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

AppLovin Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 72.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,065.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $666,315. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $165,057,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 425.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $22,402,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 2,856.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after buying an additional 1,789,271 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile



AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

