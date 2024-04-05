AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a report released on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATR

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.6 %

ATR opened at $141.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.39. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $145.35.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,280 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,063.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.