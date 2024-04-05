Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 116.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AQST. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

AQST opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.93 million, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 2.87. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 million. Research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,040,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,525.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 550,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 388,017 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 56,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

