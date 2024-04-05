Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.00

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.00 and last traded at $93.72, with a volume of 363006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.14.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.