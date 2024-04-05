Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) shot up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.14 and last traded at $32.14. 153,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 440,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCT. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARCT

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.48.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $1.37. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $610,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,580,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.