Arcus Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 834 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Medpace by 42.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 164.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP stock opened at $389.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.00. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.43 and a fifty-two week high of $419.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

