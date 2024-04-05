Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $17.41 Million Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,838 shares during the period. Celsius comprises about 6.1% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Celsius worth $17,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 63,211 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,615,000 after acquiring an additional 36,725 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ CELH opened at $79.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average is $62.72. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,094,783 shares of company stock valued at $62,679,671. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CELH. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Europe upped their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CELH

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.