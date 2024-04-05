Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $665,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $178.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

