Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $956,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,820 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $211.53 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $213.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.58.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

