Arcus Capital Partners LLC Invests $245,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 367 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,647.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $878.87.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $877.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $880.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $711.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $424.36 and a fifty-two week high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

