Arcus Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Leuthold Core ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.09% of Leuthold Core ETF worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leuthold Core ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leuthold Core ETF in the second quarter worth $300,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Leuthold Core ETF by 198.5% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leuthold Core ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period.

Leuthold Core ETF Stock Performance

LCR opened at $33.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. Leuthold Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75.

Leuthold Core ETF Company Profile

The Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Target Risk Moderate index. The fund is an actively-managed global asset allocation fund of funds which seeks total return. LCR was launched on Jan 6, 2020 and is managed by Leuthold.

