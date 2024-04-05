Arcus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.1% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,065,000 after buying an additional 1,726,718 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after buying an additional 2,711,916 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,868,000 after buying an additional 1,341,616 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

