Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,346 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.81.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $167.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.84. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $173.02. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

