Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Arista Networks worth $37,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $9.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.84. 612,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $307.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.43.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $807,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,248 shares of company stock valued at $93,834,081. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

