Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $25,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $176,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $3.48 on Friday, reaching $169.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,399. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.11.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

