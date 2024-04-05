Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $16,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.29. The stock had a trading volume of 78,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,987. The company has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $294.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.39 and a 200 day moving average of $254.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.08.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

