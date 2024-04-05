Arizona State Retirement System Has $14.36 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $14,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

Insider Activity

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.26. 142,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,977. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.34. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

