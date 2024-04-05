Arizona State Retirement System Has $16.69 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $16,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.50. The company had a trading volume of 561,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,035. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.53 and a 200 day moving average of $160.73.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.58.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

