Arizona State Retirement System Has $21.44 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $21,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.2 %

SHW traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.44. 91,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,800. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.22 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

