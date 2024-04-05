Arizona State Retirement System Has $23.88 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $2,223,265.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,201,458.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $31,797,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 692,659,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,000,482,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $2,223,265.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,201,458.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,918,567 shares of company stock worth $963,239,758. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,343. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.55. The company has a market cap of $190.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.