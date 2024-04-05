Arizona State Retirement System Has $26.23 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $26,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

Progressive Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PGR traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $209.53. 231,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,025. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.01. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $212.24.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

