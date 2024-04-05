Arizona State Retirement System Has $27.84 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $27,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 37,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 145,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,228 shares of company stock worth $4,137,802. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.13. 240,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,709. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.18. The firm has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

