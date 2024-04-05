Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 25,660 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,660 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $16,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.59. 1,678,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,295,227. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.98. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,806,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,260.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $8,994,790 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.