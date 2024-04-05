Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 5,086 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $22,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,775,000 after buying an additional 99,251 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $5,264,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,443,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.23. 137,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,866. The company has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.01 and a 52-week high of $327.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.49.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock worth $66,184,727 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

