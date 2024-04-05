Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,730 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,816 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.58. 765,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $136.79. The company has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

