Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,351 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,344 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $17,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 10,157 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,022 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,466 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.7 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,573,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,228,951. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $50.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

