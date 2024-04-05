Arizona State Retirement System Sells 337 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,455 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 price objective (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $356.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,875. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.93 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $446.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.13.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

