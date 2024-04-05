Arizona State Retirement System Sells 396 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 2,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 10,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at $917,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $453.50. 114,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $457.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.76. The company has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

