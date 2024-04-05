Arizona State Retirement System Sells 976 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.78. The company had a trading volume of 193,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $114.93. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.56.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

