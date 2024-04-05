Arizona State Retirement System Sells 989 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,532 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $16,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 51,618 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 82,868 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $19,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NXPI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.60. 149,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,693. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.71. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

