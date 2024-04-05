Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 11,806 Shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.37% of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPAY. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 819.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

Shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,188. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.29. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $52.92. The firm has a market cap of $505.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25.

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

