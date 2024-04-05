Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,575,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,843. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

