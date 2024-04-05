Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,203. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $110.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

