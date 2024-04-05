Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after buying an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after buying an additional 1,228,755 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,810 shares of company stock worth $29,421,767 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Up 2.2 %

AVGO stock traded up $29.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,347.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,184. The firm has a market cap of $624.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,286.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,081.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.