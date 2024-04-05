Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,325 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,253,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,535,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,637,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34,384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,336,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,778,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,125,652. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

