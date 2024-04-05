Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exponent were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 66,664 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Exponent by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,886 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Exponent by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exponent by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Stock Performance

Exponent stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,776. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 57.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

