Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 2,029 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.55. 4,113,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,317,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.