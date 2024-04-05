Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 88 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.98. The stock had a trading volume of 725,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.85.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

