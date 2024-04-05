Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 748,287 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,522,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after buying an additional 108,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000.

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.74. The stock had a trading volume of 264,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $59.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

