Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.11

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 70438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.28.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Arko had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $18,878,185.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,683,980 shares in the company, valued at $78,983,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Arko by 149.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Arko by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

