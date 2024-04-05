ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading 0.5% Higher

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 125.98 and last traded at 124.86. Approximately 1,665,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 15,864,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at 124.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 85.78.

Get ARM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 119.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 81.38.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ARM by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.