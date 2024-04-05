ARPA (ARPA) Trading 18.5% Lower This Week

ARPA (ARPA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. One ARPA token can now be purchased for about $0.0860 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARPA has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. ARPA has a market capitalization of $106.84 million and $20.24 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,242,888,889 tokens. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,242,888,889 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.08845133 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $21,084,919.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARPA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

